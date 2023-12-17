Davis Cup | Ramkumar Ramanathan to spearhead Indian team for Pakistan tie

December 17, 2023 04:11 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Ramkumar Ramanathan will spearhead the Indian challenge in the Davis Cup tie against Pakistan to be played in Pakistan on February 3 and 4.

Sriram Balaji, Yuki Bhambri, Saketh Myneni, and Niki Poonacha will be the other members of the team.

Making the announcement, the secretary general of the All India Tennis Association (AITA), Anil Dhupar, stated that the selection was done keeping in mind various factors apart from the availability of the players.

The leading singles players Sumit Nagal and Mukund Sasikumar had expressed their reluctance to make the Davis Cup team owing to their professional commitments.

The selection committee meeting was conducted virtually by chairman Nandan Bal. The meeting was attended by Balram Singh, Mustafa Ghouse, Sai Jayalakshmy, Rohit Rajpal, Zeeshan Ali and Anil Dhupar.

The team: Ramkumar Ramanathan, Sriram Balaji, Yuki Bhambri, Saketh Myneni, Niki Poonacha. Reserve: Digvijay Pratap Singh. Captain: Rohit Rajpal; Coach: Zeeshan Ali.