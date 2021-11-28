Tennis

Davis Cup | Germany shocks Serbia

Pulling together: Krawietz, left, and Puetz won the deciding doubles for Germany.   | Photo Credit: AFP

Novak Djokovic and Nikola Cacic lost a dramatic deciding tie-break in their doubles rubber as Serbia suffered a shock defeat to Germany in the Davis Cup Finals, while Daniil Medvedev starred in the Russian Tennis Federation’s 3-0 win over Ecuador.

Italy became the first team to reach the last eight, finishing top of Group E.

The results: In Madrid: Group A: Russian Tennis Federation 3 bt Ecuador 0; Group B: Kazakhstan 2 bt Sweden 1.

In Innsbruck: Group C: Britain 2 bt France 1; Group F: Germany 2 bt Serbia 1 [Dominik Koepfer bt Filip Krajinovic 7-6(4), 6-4; Jan-Lennard Struff lost to Novak Djokovic 6-2, 6-4; Kevin Krawietz & Tim Puetz bt Djokovic & Nikola Cacic 7-6(5), 3-6, 7-6(5).

In Turin: Group D: Australia 2 bt Hungary 1; Group E: Italy 2 bt Colombia 1 [Lorenzo Sonego bt Nicolas Mejia 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-2; Jannik Sinner bt Daniel Elahi Galan 7-5, 6-0; Fabio Fognini & Sinner lost to Juan-Sebastian Cabal & Robert Farah 2-6, 7-5, 6-7(6)].


