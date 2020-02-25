Davis Cup | Divij named as reserve

The All India Tennis Association (AITA), on Tuesday, nominated a five-member team for the Davis Cup World Group qualification tie to be played against Croatia on indoor hard court in Zagreb on March 6 and 7.
Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Sumit Nagal and Ramkumar Ramanathan will be the singles players, while Rohan Bopanna and Leander Paes will be the doubles specialists.
Divij Sharan, who had won the Asian Games gold with Bopanna in 2018 and is tipped to compete in the Tokyo Olympics with him, has been named as a reserve.
The team would look at various combinations before finalising the five players ahead of the draw ceremony to be held on March 5.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.