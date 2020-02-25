Tennis

Davis Cup | Divij named as reserve

The All India Tennis Association (AITA), on Tuesday, nominated a five-member team for the Davis Cup World Group qualification tie to be played against Croatia on indoor hard court in Zagreb on March 6 and 7.

Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Sumit Nagal and Ramkumar Ramanathan will be the singles players, while Rohan Bopanna and Leander Paes will be the doubles specialists.

Divij Sharan, who had won the Asian Games gold with Bopanna in 2018 and is tipped to compete in the Tokyo Olympics with him, has been named as a reserve.

The team would look at various combinations before finalising the five players ahead of the draw ceremony to be held on March 5.

