GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

David Attenborough’s colourful impact on Wimbledon and tennis: yellow balls

British naturalist and broadcaster David Attenborough’s visit to Wimbledon has provided a vivid reminder of his impact on the sport: yellow balls

Published - July 03, 2024 03:20 am IST - LONDON

AP
Broadcaster David Attenborough and his daughter Susan Attenborough at the Wimbledon on July 1, 2024

Broadcaster David Attenborough and his daughter Susan Attenborough at the Wimbledon on July 1, 2024 | Photo Credit: Reuters

British naturalist and broadcaster David Attenborough's visit to Wimbledon provided a vivid reminder of his impact on the sport: yellow balls.

With the advent of colour TV and growing interest in tennis in the late 1960s, producers looked for ways to improve the viewing experience. Tennis balls were historically either black or white.

Attenborough, who worked for the BBC in the '60s when the broadcaster was transitioning to colour, was one of the people who inspired the switch to yellow balls, the All England Club said Tuesday.

The 98-year-old Attenborough was a guest in the Royal Box at Centre Court on Monday when play started at the grass-court Grand Slam. England soccer great David Beckham was alongside him.

The International Tennis Federation introduced yellow balls into the rules of the sport in 1972 “as research had shown these balls to be more visible to television viewers.”

Ironically, Wimbledon didn't make the switch until 1986. The official Wimbledon Compendium for that year noted: “Yellow balls were used for the first time, largely as the white balls were getting stained green on the grass, sometimes making them almost impossible to see on TV, where tennis was increasingly popular.”

Related Topics

tennis

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.