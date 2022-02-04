Daily Quiz | The ‘Big Three' of Tennis
Rafael Nadal became the first men’s tennis player to win 21 Grand Slam singles titles surpassing his rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, who have
1. Only two men in history have won the Olympic gold in both the singles and doubles events. One among them is Chilean Nicolas Massu who won both the titles in the 2004 Athens edition of the Games. Name the other and the year in which he accomplished the feat.
1. Roger Federer won his first Wimbledon title in 2003, which was his fifth appearance. In three of his previous appearances he did not progress past the first round. However, in one of them he reached the quarter final. En-route he defeated a tournament favourite. Who did he beat and in which year?
1. Novak Djokovic holds the record for the most weeks as world number 1. For how many weeks has he held the top rank as on January 30, 2022?
1. Federer has won ___ number of titles in his singles career and is only second to Jimmy Connors’ 109 in the Open Era. Fill in the blank.
1. Rafael Nadal has played 108 matches in the French Open. He has won 105 of them and lost three. Only two players have ever defeated him. Novak Djokovic beat him in 2015 and in 2021. Who is the other player who beat him and in what year?
1. A calendar slam is when a player wins all the four Grand Slams in a single year. A golden slam is when a player wins all the four tournaments and the Olympic gold in a single year. Steffi Graff is the only player, among both men and women, to win a golden slam while Rod Laver is the last men’s player to win a calendar slam. Djokovic was on course to win both last year but lost in the semi-final at the Olympics and in the U.S. Open final. Name the player/s who beat him.
1. Name the event, year and what is so special about this match?