Daily Quiz | The ‘Big Three' of Tennis

1. A calendar slam is when a player wins all the four Grand Slams in a single year. A golden slam is when a player wins all the four tournaments and the Olympic gold in a single year. Steffi Graff is the only player, among both men and women, to win a golden slam while Rod Laver is the last men’s player to win a calendar slam. Djokovic was on course to win both last year but lost in the semi-final at the Olympics and in the U.S. Open final. Name the player/s who beat him.