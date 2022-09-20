Roger Federer, one of the greatest sportspersons, hung up his racquet last week. A quiz on the Swiss tennis legend
Daily Quiz | On Roger Federer
Roger Federer, one of the greatest sportspersons, hung up his racquet last week. A quiz on the Swiss tennis legend
Daily Quiz | On Roger Federer
1/8
1.
How many Grand Slam singles titles did Federer rack up?
Answer :
20
2.
Federer is the only player in tennis history, male or female, to win two different Majors five (or more) years in a row each. Name the Slams and the years.
Answer :
Wimbledon (2003 to 2007) and U.S. Open (2004 to 2008)
3.
After which famous encounter did Federer remark thus: “Sometimes it was weird, I look on the other side of the net, I saw him..sometimes I was like, it's just true, kind of that this is happening now, that I'm playing against him”
Answer :
His upset of defending champion Pete Sampras at the 2001 Wimbledon Championships
4.
Federer with 103 titles is one of the two players to have won a century of crowns. Who holds the record with 109?
Answer :
Jimmy Connors
5.
Federer has two Olympics medals to show for, one gold and one silver. Whom did he partner for the gold medal in 2008 and who beat him in the 2012 singles final?
Answer :
Stan Wawrinka and Andy Murray
6.
Against whom has Federer played the most Grand Slam finals but has only a 33% success rate in them?
Answer :
Rafael Nadal
7.
Only three players have managed to best Federer in the 11 times when he finished second-best in a Major final. If one is Rafael Nadal, name the other two.
Answer :
Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Juan Martin del Potro
8.
Federer's last Slam appearance was at The Championships in 2019 when he exited in the quarterfinals. Who beat the Swiss maestro?