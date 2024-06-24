Daily Quiz | On Wimbledon

Q: Who are the singles winners who won both in the amateur and open eras?

A: Billie Jean King, Margeret Court, John Newcombe, and Rod Laver

Q: Who is the only player to have won all three types of titles —singles, doubles and mixed doubles, four or more times in the open era?

A: Martina Navratilova (Women’s Singles- 10, Women’s Doubles- 7 and Mixed Doubles- 4)

Q: Which two players figured in the longest match to be held in Wimbledon history which went on for 11 hours, and five minutes spread over three days?

A: John Isner of USA beat Nicolas Mahut of France in the 2010 first round match.

Q: Who are the two players in the open era to win the Gentlemen singles without losing a single set in the entire tournament?

A: Bjorn Borg in 1976 and Roger Federer in 2017

Q: Name the two pairs of players in the open era to have won six doubles titles together (most for any pair) at the Wimbledon doubles Championships?

A: Serena and Venus Williams in Women’s Doubles and Mark Woodforde and Todd Woodbridge in Gentlemen Doubles

Q: Who is the only male player to have won four mixed doubles titles in the open era, each with a different partner?

A: Leander Paes, with Lisa Raymond in 1999, with Martina Navratilova in 2003, with Cara Black in 2010, and with Martina Hingis in 2015. Interestingly, Martina Navratilova holds the same record among Women. She won the other three mixed doubles titles with Paul McNamee in 1985, with Mark Woodforde in 1993, and Jonathan Stark in 1995.

Q: Who became the first brother–sister combination to win a Grand slam doubles title together at Wimbledon in 1980?

A: Tracy and John Austin