Daily Quiz | On French Open

Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit YOUR SCORE 0 /7 RETAKE THE QUIZ

1 / 7 | Who are all the singles winners who have won both in amateur and open eras? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Margeret Court, Ken Rosewall and Rod Laver SHOW ANSWER

2 / 7 | What is the name of the cup presented to the men’s and women’s singles winners? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Coupe des Mousquetaires (The Musketeers’ Cup) for men, and Coupe Suzanne Lenglen (Suzanne Lenglen Cup) for women SHOW ANSWER

3 / 7 | Name the only brother-sister duo in the open era to have won the mixed doubles crown but with different partners. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Emilio Sanchez and Arantxa Sanchez SHOW ANSWER

4 / 7 | Name the twin brothers who have won the men’s doubles title. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Bob Bryan and Mike Bryan SHOW ANSWER

5 / 7 | How many doubles titles have the Indian pair of Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi won together? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Two, in 1999 and 2001 SHOW ANSWER

6 / 7 | Two players have won four men’s doubles titles each which is the most in the open era. In fact, they have won two titles playing together too. Who are they? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Max Mirnyi of Belarus and Daniel Nestor of Canada SHOW ANSWER