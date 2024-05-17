GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Daily Quiz | On French Open
The 94th edition of the French Open starts on May 20, 2024. Here is a quiz to test your knowledge on its history

Published - May 17, 2024 04:57 pm IST

Soorya Prakash N
Daily Quiz | On French Open
File picture of Mahesh Bhupathi and Leander Paes posing with the trophy after winning The French Open men’s doubles.
1 / 7 | Who are all the singles winners who have won both in amateur and open eras?
Answer : Margeret Court, Ken Rosewall and Rod Laver
