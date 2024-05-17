Daily Quiz | On French Open
File picture of Mahesh Bhupathi and Leander Paes posing with the trophy after winning The French Open men’s doubles. START THE QUIZ
1 / 7 |
Who are all the singles winners who have won both in amateur and open eras?
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : Margeret Court, Ken Rosewall and Rod Laver
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
2 / 7 |
What is the name of the cup presented to the men’s and women’s singles winners?
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : Coupe des Mousquetaires (The Musketeers’ Cup) for men, and Coupe Suzanne Lenglen (Suzanne Lenglen Cup) for women
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
3 / 7 |
Name the only brother-sister duo in the open era to have won the mixed doubles crown but with different partners.
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : Emilio Sanchez and Arantxa Sanchez
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
4 / 7 |
Name the twin brothers who have won the men’s doubles title.
5 / 7 |
How many doubles titles have the Indian pair of Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi won together?
6 / 7 |
Two players have won four men’s doubles titles each which is the most in the open era. In fact, they have won two titles playing together too. Who are they?
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : Max Mirnyi of Belarus and Daniel Nestor of Canada
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
7 / 7 |
Who is the only player to have won all three types of titles in the open era, that is in singles, doubles and mixed doubles?