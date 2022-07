Daily Quiz | On tennis tournaments

William Renshaw and Ernest Renshaw were British tennis players active during the late 19th century. One of them shared the all-time male record of seven Wimbledon singles titles with American Pete Sampras until 2017 when Roger Federer won his eighth singles title. Additionally, they won the doubles title five times together.

July 13, 2022 12:06 IST

Novak Djokovic won a seventh Wimbledon title and his 21st Grand Slam crown on July 10 with a four-set triumph over Nick Kyrgios. Here is a quiz on the oldest tennis tournament in the world

