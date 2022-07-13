Daily Quiz | On tennis tournaments

Sindhu Nagaraj July 13, 2022 12:06 IST

Novak Djokovic won a seventh Wimbledon title and his 21st Grand Slam crown on July 10 with a four-set triumph over Nick Kyrgios. Here is a quiz on the oldest tennis tournament in the world

Daily Quiz | On tennis tournaments Novak Djokovic won a seventh Wimbledon title and his 21st Grand Slam crown on July 10 with a four-set triumph over Nick Kyrgios. Here is a quiz on the oldest tennis tournament in the world Start The Quiz Daily Quiz | On tennis tournaments 1/8 1. The All England Club is best known as the venue for the Wimbledon Championships. When the club was initially founded in 1868, which sport was played there? What was the club called? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Croquet, All England Croquet Club I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 2. The 1877 Wimbledon Championship was the inaugural championship in London. Who won this championship? This person was the first player who ever used a specific technique in the game. What is the technique called? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Spencer Gore, Volleying I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 3. Since 2001, the courts used for Wimbledon have been sown with which type of grass to improve durability and strengthen the sward to better withstand the increasing wear of the game? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Ryegrass I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 4. This sports brand has the longest sporting sponsorship in world history, thanks to its association with the Wimbledon Tennis Championship, providing balls for the tournament since 1902. Which is the brand? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Slazenger I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 5. Traditionally, spectators at the Wimbledon tournament eat these, and they have become culturally synonymous with the tournament. What are they? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Strawberries and cream I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 6. This term is a British and Japanese analogy which compares the fame of the Wimbledon Championships with the economic success of the U.K.'s industries. What is the term called? SHOW ANSWER Answer : The Wimbledon effect I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 7. The Wimbledon Championship is sometimes referred to by the name of a famous postcode. What is it? SHOW ANSWER Answer : SW19 I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 8. Widely considered among the greatest tennis players of all time, she is the only player in history to have ranked the world No. 1 in singles for a total of 332 weeks, and a record 237 weeks in doubles, making her the only player in history to have held the top spot in both disciplines for over 200 weeks. Name her. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Martina Navratilova I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION Daily Quiz | On tennis tournaments YOU SCORED YOU SCORED 0/8 RETAKE THE QUIZ



