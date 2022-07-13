Tennis

Daily Quiz | On tennis tournaments

Novak Djokovic won a seventh Wimbledon title and his 21st Grand Slam crown on July 10 with a four-set triumph over Nick Kyrgios. Here is a quiz on the oldest tennis tournament in the world

1. The All England Club is best known as the venue for the Wimbledon Championships. When the club was initially founded in 1868, which sport was played there? What was the club called?

Answer :

Croquet, All England Croquet Club

