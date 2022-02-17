Tennis

Daily Quiz | John McEnroe

Daily Quiz | John McEnroe

A quiz on John McEnroe, considered one of the greatest tennis players, who was born on 16th February in 1959. Compiled by V.V. Ramanan

Daily Quiz | John McEnroe

1/8

1. Although an American, John was not born in that country but in a European nation where his father (also called John) was at the time stationed with the United States Air Force. Which country?

Answer :

Germany (then West Germany).

Daily Quiz | John McEnroe

0/8

RETAKE THE QUIZ


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Text and Context
The Hindu Quizzes
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 17, 2022 1:56:51 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/tennis/daily-quiz-john-mcenroe/article65058548.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY