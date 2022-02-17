Daily Quiz | John McEnroe

A quiz on John McEnroe, considered one of the greatest tennis players, who was born on 16th February in 1959. Compiled by V.V. Ramanan

Daily Quiz | John McEnroe A quiz on John McEnroe, considered one of the greatest tennis players, who was born on 16th February in 1959. Compiled by V.V. Ramanan Start The Quiz Daily Quiz | John McEnroe 1/8 1. Although an American, John was not born in that country but in a European nation where his father (also called John) was at the time stationed with the United States Air Force. Which country? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Germany (then West Germany). I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 2. McEnroe won seven singles titles across two Grand Slam tournaments in a career that was active between 1977 and 1994. Name the two tournaments and in which did he have more singles titles? SHOW ANSWER Answer : U.S. Open (four) and Wimbledon (three). I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 3. McEnroe was known for his on-court tantrums and invectives. In this context, what is the contribution of the Daily Express writer Ian Barnes to the McEnroe legend? SHOW ANSWER Answer : He is said to have first referred to the temperamental player as ‘SuperBrat’. I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 4. John tasted great success in men’s doubles also at the Slams, winning nine titles. Of these, seven were with the same partner (four at Wimbledon and three at the U.S. Open). Identify him and which singles Major winner paired with McEnroe for his fifth title at Wimbledon in 1992? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Michael Stich. I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 5. Name the Oscar-winning actress to whom John McEnroe was married at one time? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Tatum O’Neal. I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 6. Adept at playing the guitar, McEnroe formed a group whose name was partly inspired by the singer whom McEnroe wed in 1997. Name the band. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Johnny Smyth Band. I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 7. January 21, 1990, will be a date that will remain in infamy in the mercurial player’s career. What happened? SHOW ANSWER Answer : He was defaulted from an Australian Open fourth-round match for misconduct and unsportsmanlike behaviour. I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 8. His first autobiography borrowed its title from one of his legendary outbursts. What was the book called? SHOW ANSWER Answer : ‘You Cannot Be Serious’ I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION Daily Quiz | John McEnroe YOU SCORED YOU SCORED 0/8 RETAKE THE QUIZ



