Daily Quiz | John McEnroe

A quiz on John McEnroe, considered one of the greatest tennis players, who was born on 16th February in 1959. Compiled by V.V. Ramanan
1.
Although an American, John was not born in that country but in a European nation where his father (also called John) was at the time stationed with the United States Air Force. Which country?
Answer :
Germany (then West Germany).
2.
McEnroe won seven singles titles across two Grand Slam tournaments in a career that was active between 1977 and 1994. Name the two tournaments and in which did he have more singles titles?
Answer :
U.S. Open (four) and Wimbledon (three).
3.
McEnroe was known for his on-court tantrums and invectives. In this context, what is the contribution of the Daily Express writer Ian Barnes to the McEnroe legend?
Answer :
He is said to have first referred to the temperamental player as ‘SuperBrat’.
4.
John tasted great success in men’s doubles also at the Slams, winning nine titles. Of these, seven were with the same partner (four at Wimbledon and three at the U.S. Open). Identify him and which singles Major winner paired with McEnroe for his fifth title at Wimbledon in 1992?
Answer :
Michael Stich.
5.
Name the Oscar-winning actress to whom John McEnroe was married at one time?
Answer :
Tatum O’Neal.
6.
Adept at playing the guitar, McEnroe formed a group whose name was partly inspired by the singer whom McEnroe wed in 1997. Name the band.
Answer :
Johnny Smyth Band.
7.
January 21, 1990, will be a date that will remain in infamy in the mercurial player’s career. What happened?
Answer :
He was defaulted from an Australian Open fourth-round match for misconduct and unsportsmanlike behaviour.
8.
His first autobiography borrowed its title from one of his legendary outbursts. What was the book called?