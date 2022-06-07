Tennis

Daily Quiz | Grand Slam greats

Starring Emma Stone and Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes is a 2017 biographical sports film based loosely on a 1973 tennis match. The protagonists of this film whose poster is pictured are Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs.
Ranjani SrinivasanJune 07, 2022 11:10 IST
Updated: June 07, 2022 11:23 IST
Related Topics
tennis
The Hindu Quizzes
Text and Context
Read more...