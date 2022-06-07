Tennis

Daily Quiz | Grand Slam greats

Bjorn Borg, the first man in the Open Era to win 11 Grand Slams, was born on June 6, 1956. Here’s a quiz on Grand Slam greats

1. This German player and former world No.1 won the first of his six major singles titles at 17 years of age. Between 2013 and 2016, he coached another tennis virtuoso, who has won 20 Grand Slam men's singles titles, including a record nine Australian Open titles. Name both players.

Answer :

Boris Becker and Novak Djokovic

