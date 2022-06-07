Daily Quiz | Grand Slam greats

Bjorn Borg, the first man in the Open Era to win 11 Grand Slams, was born on June 6, 1956. Here’s a quiz on Grand Slam greats

Daily Quiz | Grand Slam greats

Bjorn Borg, the first man in the Open Era to win 11 Grand Slams, was born on June 6, 1956. Here's a quiz on Grand Slam greats

1. This German player and former world No.1 won the first of his six major singles titles at 17 years of age. Between 2013 and 2016, he coached another tennis virtuoso, who has won 20 Grand Slam men's singles titles, including a record nine Australian Open titles. Name both players.

Answer: Boris Becker and Novak Djokovic

2. Designed by Mirka Federer, this entity made its first appearance at the Wimbledon Championships in 2006. Thereafter, it found its presence in every merchandise exclusive to Nike and Roger Federer. Identify this entity, which gave Federer fans a new medium to express their allegiance to the tennis maestro.

Answer: The 'RF' logo

3. This husband-wife duo are tennis greats in their own right. While she was ranked world No. 1 for a record 377 weeks and won 22 Grand Slam singles titles, he is an American former world No. 1 tennis player and an eight-time Grand Slam winner. Name the duo.

Answer: Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi

4. Known as 'the four musketeers' of tennis in their country, Jean Borotra, Jacques Brugnon, Henri Cochet, and René Lacoste lend their collective name to a trophy that is awarded to the winner of the men's singles event of a Grand Slam. Name the Grand Slam.

Answer: The Musketeers' Cup, awarded to the winner of the men's singles event of the French Open

5. Upon viewing the finished version of this film, Serena said: "I think it was a great opportunity to see how amazing African-American fathers are. A lot of black men aren't seen in that light." Which movie is she talking about?

Answer: King Richard

6. When asked if he was British or Scottish, this quick-witted player replied: "Depends on whether I win or not." Name this three-time grand slam winner.

Answer: Andy Murray

7. Elijah McClain, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, Trayvon Martin, George Floyd, Tamir Rice and Philando Castile. How did these names make their presence felt at the 2020 U.S. Open Championships?

Answer: They were the Black victims whom Naomi Osaka honoured through her face masks



