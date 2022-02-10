Daily Quiz | Davis Cup
The Davis Cup, the premier international team event in men's tennis, was started on this date in 1900. A quiz on the 122-year-old competition. Compiled by V.V. Ramanan
1. Which World Cup champion in another sport is now part of the firm that now runs the Davis Cup on behalf of the International Tennis Federation?
1. Asif Ismail, Karan Rastogi, and Mark Ferreira are the only three Indians to achieve what rare feat?
1. India's pride Leander Paes is the winningest doubles player in the competition with 45 wins across 58 ties. Name the European, who holds the mark for most singles and overall wins, whose record Paes overhauled?
1. Name the Australian, holder of 28 Grand Slam titles, who was a member of a record eight Davis Cup-winning teams between 1959 and 1967?
1. India has been competing for many decades in the event and reaching the title round/finals on three occasions (1966, 1974, and 1987). In 1974, this country became only the fifth nation to triumph because India did not play. Which country and why did India do so?
1. Apart from the USA (32 titles) and Australia (28), which countries have won the event at least 10 times?
1. We know the tournament is named after Dwight Davis, who led the champion team in 1900 and donated the trophy. But what is the lasting contribution of William Durgin and Rowland Rhodes to the event's history?
1. What was the name of the event when it started and which two countries competed for honours?