Daily Quiz: On Career Golden Slam winners
In this image, “Vamos Nole” is written on this player’s shoes. Nole refers to Novak Djokovic.START THE QUIZ
Let’s start with a simple one. What is a Career Golden Slam?
Answer : A player who wins all four majors and the Olympic gold medal during their professional career is said to have achieved a “Career Golden Slam”.
How many players till now have achieved a Career Golden Slam in Men’s and Women’s singles? Who are they?
Answer : Five. Steffi Graf, Andre Agassi, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic
One of the answers to Q2, a German player, in 1988 became the only tennis player to achieve the Golden Slam, by winning all four major singles titles and the Olympic gold medal in the same calendar year. Who is it?
This American former world No. 1 tennis player was known as “The Punisher”. He has written an autobiography detailing his childhood and tennis-playing days. Identify him.
This American former professional tennis player is the only player to accomplish a Career Golden Slam in both singles and doubles. Identify the player.
For over a decade, this player has led men’s tennis along with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic as the Big Three. At 24, he became the youngest man in the Open Era to achieve the Career Grand Slam, and the first man to win majors on three different surfaces (hard, grass, and clay) in the same year. Who is he?