Daily Quiz: On Career Golden Slam winners

1 / 6 | Let’s start with a simple one. What is a Career Golden Slam? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : A player who wins all four majors and the Olympic gold medal during their professional career is said to have achieved a “Career Golden Slam”. SHOW ANSWER

2 / 6 | How many players till now have achieved a Career Golden Slam in Men’s and Women’s singles? Who are they? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Five. Steffi Graf, Andre Agassi, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic SHOW ANSWER

3 / 6 | One of the answers to Q2, a German player, in 1988 became the only tennis player to achieve the Golden Slam, by winning all four major singles titles and the Olympic gold medal in the same calendar year. Who is it? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Steffi Graf SHOW ANSWER

4 / 6 | This American former world No. 1 tennis player was known as “The Punisher”. He has written an autobiography detailing his childhood and tennis-playing days. Identify him. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Andre Agassi SHOW ANSWER

5 / 6 | This American former professional tennis player is the only player to accomplish a Career Golden Slam in both singles and doubles. Identify the player. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Serena Williams SHOW ANSWER