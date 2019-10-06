Cracker of a contest to open the event

The Fenesta National sub-junior tennis will open with a cracker of a contest between top seed Chirag Duhan and one of the best players emerging from the under-14 ranks, Yuvan Nandal, on Monday.

It is the luck of the draw that in a field of 64 the two meet in the first round. The 6’ 2’’ tall Chirag had already given a good account of himself reaching the under-18 quarterfinals.

Udit Gogoi, the under-18 finalist, has been seeded No. 2 in the under-16 event which features other good players like Dhruv Tangri, Karan Singh, Aayush Bhat and Denim Yadav.

In the under-16 girls’ event, Reshma Maruri and Sanjana Sirimalla have been seeded at the top. Pari Singh will have a lot to play for as the third seed in the under-16 event and as the under-14 top seed.

The under-16 also has other good players like Renee Singh, Anjali Rathi, Sai Bhoyar, Vaishnavi Adkar and Sanvi Ahluwalia. Shruti Ahlwat, Chandni Srinivasan, Nandini Dixit, Suhitha Maruri, Lakshmi Prabha, Riya Sachdeva and Kundana Bandaru will be other leading players in the under-14.

The results (under-16, final qualifying round): Boys: K.S. Kavin bt Raghav Poonia 6-3, 6-1; Arjun Premkumar bt Ajnabi Dahiya 6-2, 6-1; Omaansh Choudhary bt Shafaat Asghar 6-4, 6-4; Divanshu Hooda bt Daksh Prasad 6-4, 6-1; Ananth Muni bt Saksham Chauhan 6-1, 6-0; Manas Dhamne bt Samar Singh 6-4, 3-6, 6-1; Bhicky Sagolshem bt Dhanush Patel 6-1, 7-6(2); Maan Kesharwani bt Raghav Harsh 6-1, 6-3.

Girls: Jeetesh Kumari bt Meher Mishra 6-1, 7-5; Pavitra Parikh bt Niyati Kukreti 6-2, 6-0; Harshita Bangera bt Asmi Wadhwa 6-3, 6-3; Vidhi Jani bt Harleen Dhanda 6-2, 6-0; Sanjami Arora bt Ridhi Poka 6-0, 6-2; Madhurima Sawant bt Pushti Laddha 6-1, 6-1; Deepshika Sriram bt Bhumika Dahiya 6-1, 6-1; Iram Zaidi bt Vanya Tyagi 6-4, 6-3.