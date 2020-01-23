Collignon swats off Gogoi

Second seed Raphael Collignon of Belgium beat Udit Gogoi of India in straight sets in the boys’ singles quarterfinals to end the hopes of the country’s remaining participant in the DKS ITF World Junior Tennis Tour (grade 2), at the BTA Complex on Thursday.

Gogoi was no match for Collignon — the winner of the previous two Junior Tour events in Chandigarh and Delhi — and surrendered easily to the Belgian, who dominated right from the start.

Collignon will meet the unseeded Daniel Ibragimov of Russia in the semifinals. The other semifinal will see top seed Lu Pengyu of China taking on third seed Han-Chih Lin of Chinese Taipei.

The Indian challenge in the girls’ section had ended in the pre-quarterfinals.

The results: Boys: Quarterfinals: Lu Pengyu (Chn) bt Yamato Sueoka (Jpn) 6-4, 6-2; Han-Chih Lin (Tpe) bt Martin Katz (Bel) 6-2, 6-1; Daniel Ibragimov (Rus) bt Orel Kimhi (Isr) 7-6(3), 4-6, 6-4; Raphael Collignon (Bel) bt Udit Gogoi (Ind) 6-2, 6-1.

Doubles: Semifinals: Tanapatt Nirundorn (Tha) & Sueoka bt Samer Al Tori (Isr) & Ibragimov 6-4, 3-6, [10-7]; Kimhi & Woobin Shin (Kor) bt Taym Alazmeh (Syr) & Gogoi 6-4, 7-6(2).

Girls: Quarterfinals: Maria Sholokhova (Rus) bt Yu-Yun Li (Tpe) 6-3, 3-6, 6-2; Alessandra Simone (Ita) bt Mei Hasegawa (Jpn) 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(5); Jiaqi Huang (Chn) bt Yu Chin Tsai (Tpe) 7-5, 6-3; Jasmine Conway (Gbr) bt Mika Dagan Fruchtman (Isr) 6-0, 6-2.

Doubles: Semifinals: Xinyue Hu & Huang (Chn) bt Sholokhova & Simone 6-0, 6-4; Mei Hasegawa (Jpn) & Yu-Yun Li bt Yujin Kim & Anja Nayar (USA) 7-5, 6-2.