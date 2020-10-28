Coleman to appeal ban

Christian Coleman...troubled times.

PARIS

28 October 2020 22:49 IST

World 100m champion suspended for ‘whereabouts failures’

World champion sprinter Christian Coleman will appeal his two-year ban from athletics for anti-doping violations, his manager said on Wednesday.

“The decision of the Disciplinary Tribunal established under World Athletics Rules is unfortunate and will be immediately appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport,” Emanuel Hudson tweeted.

“Mr. Coleman has nothing further to say until such time as the matter can be heard in the Court of jurisdiction.”

Coleman, who won the men’s 100 metres at last year’s World Championships in Doha, in a world-leading time for the season of 9.76 seconds, was provisionally suspended for three ‘whereabouts failures’ in June.

Should the ban remain in place, Coleman would miss next year’s Olympic Games in Japan, where he would have been among the favourites to win 100m gold.