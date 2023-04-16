Coach Saurav Panja applauds the positive traits of the under-14 team

April 16, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The two weeks of Asian under-14 developmental event at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar was another fine exposure for the young Indian players. It was Korea that had the upper hand, especially in the first week when its players swept all the gold medals both in boys and girls’ singles and doubles.

Maaya Rajeshwaran made the girls’ final in the first week, while Shivtej Shirfule made the boys’ summit clash in the second week.

Saurav Panja, a talented player in his time, was pleased with the game and attitude of the Indian players.

“Harithashree Venkatesh also played well in the first week to secure the third place. Maaya and Harithashree played smart doubles in winning the silver. Overall, it was commendable performance by the Indian team to win three silver and a bronze medal”, said Panja.

Prakaash Sarran was the fourth player in the Indian squad, and had made the quarterfinals in the first week,

Panja was pleased to help the players soon after they had competed in the Asia-Oceania World junior event in Kuching, Malaysia. It was a chastening experience for the boys team.

“They are all good players, and not difficult to coach and guide. They are disciplined, hard working and have good attitude”, said Panja.

There is tremendous room for improvement as the players themselves understand from the exposure to different players from the region.

“They just need to stay focused, continue to work hard, and chase their dreams”, said Panja, happy to have got a chance to work with the best of talent in the country, and contribute his share for their growth.