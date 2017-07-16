Chennai Open: future uncertain

The future of the annual ATP Chennai Open is uncertain. The event, owned by IMG and organised by IMG-Reliance, has been held in Tamil Nadu’s state capital for the last 21 years, but may not return in 2018, sources told The Hindu .

The Tamil Nadu Tennis Association had in fact renewed the deal to conduct the tournament for another three years, starting from the 2017 edition. When contacted, the organisers of the Chennai Open refused to comment. But the event may yet remain in India with Government of Maharashtra’s sports department issuing Government Resolution (circular) — a copy of which is available with The Hindu — stating that Pune was ready to bid for the annual ATP 250 event in 2018.

“Since the ATP 250 will not be held in Chennai now, Maharashtra Lawn Tennis Association has suggested that this prestigious tournament can be held in Pune,” it said.

Rajendra Pawar, Deputy Secretary, School Education and Sports, Government of Maharashtra confirmed the development. It is understood the tournament will cost Rs. 20 crore and the Maharashtra government will back the bid.

But it is to be noted that IMG reserves the right to pick the host city and a decision on the same is likely to be made during the course of the week.