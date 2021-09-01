Challenger tennis tournament: Jeevan-Purav duo enters last eight

ST. TROPEZ (FRANCE)

01 September 2021 22:39 IST

Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Purav Raja overcame Mathias Bourgue and Valentin Royer of France 4-6, 6-2, [10-5] in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the €44,820 Challenger tennis tournament on Wednesday.

In the €44,820 Challenger in Como (Italy), sixth seed Sumit Nagal lost 4-6, 6-7(4) to Andrey Kuznetsov of Russia in the first round.

Other results: $15,000 ITF men, Allershausen, Germany: Singles (first round): Manish Sureshkumar bt Adrian Oetzbach (Ger) 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.

$15,000 ITF men, Cairo, Egypt: Singles (first round): Valerio Aboian (Arg) bt Nitin Kumar Sinha 6-4, 6-1.

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Quentin Folliot (Fra) & Fermin Tenti (Arg) bt Noppadol Noikor (Tha) & Arjun Mahadevan 6-2, 6-1.

$15,000 ITF men, Monastir, Tunisia: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Gabriele Bosio (Ita) & Lorenzo Claverie (Ven) bt Adil Kalyanpur & Rishi Reddy 7-5, 6-2.

$60,000 ITF women, Collonge-Bellerive, Switzerland: Singles (first round): Jessika Ponchet (Fra) bt Sowjanya Bavisetti 6-0, 6-0.

$25,000 ITF women, Vienna, Austria: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Veronika Bokor & Irina Dshandshgava (Aut) bt Kerstin Pecki (Aut) & Saumya Vig 6-2, 6-7(5), [10-6].

$15,000 ITF women, Monastir, Tunisia: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Ma YeXin (Chn) & Moyuka Uchiyama (Jpn) bt Sharmada Balu & Sravya Shivani Chilakalapudi 6-3, 6-3.