Challenger tennis | Prajnesh gets past Duckworth

NEW DELHI

05 March 2021 22:54 IST

Prajnesh Gunneswaran defeated James Duckworth 6-4, 2-6, 7-6(1) in the quarterfinals of the $156,240 Challenger tennis tournament in Nur Sultan, Kazakhstan, on Friday.

In the semifinals, Prajnesh will meet Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic who knocked out top seed Soonwoo Kwon of Korea.

The results:

$15,000 ITF men, Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt: Singles (quarterfinals): Sasikumar Mukund bt Martins Podzus (Lat) 6-3, 6-1.