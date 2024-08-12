GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Carlos Alcaraz sets sights on year-end number one spot

Published - August 12, 2024 10:14 pm IST

Reuters
Photo Credit: AP

After capturing back-to-back Grand Slam titles and a silver medal at the Paris Olympics, world number three Carlos Alcaraz said one of his key goals for the rest of the season is to finish as the top-ranked player in the world.

The 21-year-old French Open and Wimbledon champion, who lost a thrilling Olympic final to Novak Djokovic, returns to action at this week's Cincinnati Open, where he can gain ground on the Serb and Italian Jannik Sinner.

Alcaraz is 450 points behind world number one Sinner in the ATP live race to the season finale in Turin, the separate year-to-date standings that serve as a measuring stick for the year-end number one battle.

"Obviously being number one is a goal every time that I'm (behind) and the race is an important ranking for me. At the end of the year if you end the race number one, in the rankings it's quite similar, so you're going to end number one," Alcaraz said.

"So I'm really focused on that. I'm focused on going to every tournament, thinking about playing great tennis, doing a good result just to get better in the race. This year, ending the year as number one is one of my main goals right now."

Last year's Cincinnati runner-up, Alcaraz will begin his campaign against Gael Monfils or Alexei Popyrin as he returns to hardcourt tennis for the first time since reaching the Miami quarter-finals in March.

The Cincinnati Open is an important tune-up event for the Aug. 26-Sept. 8 U.S. Open.

"I'm excited to play here again. Obviously great memories from last year, reaching the final, losing a really tight and epic match (to Djokovic)," Alcaraz said.

Djokovic withdrew from Cincinnati after his Olympic triumph.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

