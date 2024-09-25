Carlos Alcaraz hopes Davis Cup finals won't be Rafael Nadal's 'last dance'

Carlos Alcaraz said Wednesday (September 25, 2024) that he is relishing teaming up with Rafael Nadal for Spain at the Davis Cup finals but hopes it won't be "a last dance" for the 22-time Grand Slam champion.

Spain this week named both players in their five-man team for the finals in November on home soil in Malaga, the duo having competed together in doubles at the Paris Olympics.

The 38-year-old Nadal was included for the Davis Cup despite not seeing competitive action since Paris and only playing one of the last seven Grand Slams because of injury and fitness struggles.

The 21-year-old Alcaraz said he had "missed" his compatriot at the recent Laver Cup, which Nadal skipped because of injury.

"I don't want to think that it is a potential last dance for him in Malaga," four-time major winner Alcaraz said at the China Open in Beijing.

"Obviously it is a great support having him in the team.

"He can bring a lot of experience. For me it's going to be my first Davis Cup final, it's going to be a great experience for me.

"To have the chance to spend more time off the court, on the court as well with him, it's going to be great for Team Spain and I think for the country as well that we're playing in Spain.

"Hopefully it's not going to be the last time for him."

Nadal is not in the Chinese capital and the Spanish great has given mixed messages about his future in the sport.