Can’t even train, let alone compete: Sania

Six-time Grand Slam winner, Sania Mirza, felt that not having a timeline to prepare for tournaments was the biggest challenge for an athlete, especially during the current lockdown.

“Any athlete always tries to work for something like preparing for a tournament, train accordingly and try to peak at the right time,” Sania told The Hindu. “Right now, there is so much uncertainty and you are not even sure when you can practice, let alone compete."

Difficult phase

“I am very scared and not even going out. It’s a very difficult phase for everyone across the world and a crisis which is not in our control,” the 33-year-old said. “I am not even daring to train much on the court (she has one adjacent to her home) because you never know what is going to hit you. It’s a different kind of challenge,” she said.

“More importantly, I have to also think like a mother, not just as an athlete, [and] take care of my toddler (Izhaan). I just cannot take the risk of playing and inviting any serious trouble. Of course, the best part of this break is being with my son. He is growing, learning a lot of things and the joy of a parent watching this process is priceless,” Sania said with a smile.

Serious impact

The former World No.1 said that if the lockdown kept stretching, it would have a serious impact on many a career. “Definitely, I cannot afford to travel in this grim scenario and also take the liberty of taking my son around or being away from him. Unless there is a magical vaccine, I cannot think of even playing for some time.”

“So, let’s wait and watch how things evolve. No doubt training is key for any athlete. But right now, safety comes first and many of us are focussing on fitness in our own way. All I can say is [for everyone] to stay positive and safe by following all the safety guidelines. 'We can come through this phase,' that should be the belief.”