Canada sweeps past Spain to win maiden ATP Cup

Shapovalov sets it up, Auger-Aliassime clinches it

Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Spanish star Roberto Bautista Agut in a gripping encounter to earn Canada a maiden ATP Cup title here on Sunday.

This followed Denis Shapovalov ending Pablo Carreno Busta’s winning start to the season 6-4, 6-3.

World No. 11 Auger-Aliassime beat third-ranked Alexander Zverev during the tournament and again showed his class to down 19th-ranked Bautista Agut 7-6(3), 6-3 and seal the tournament for Canada.

Canada earned its place in the final after stunning defending champion Russia on Saturday.

The Canadians also beat Zverev’s Germany and Britain in group matches, bouncing back after crashing to the United States in their opening tie of the tournament.

Both Spanish players had been in red-hot form, each winning all four of singles encounters so far.

And Carreno Busta held a 4-1 advantage against Shapovalov going into their clash. But the young World No. 14 Canadian stepped up to emphatically gain revenge and put his country within one win of the title.

The results: Final: Canada bt Spain 2-0 {Denis Shapovalov bt Pablo Carreno Busta 6-4, 6-3; Felix Auger-Aliassime bt Roberto Bautista Agut 7-6(3), 6-3}.