Canada stuns France

Canada won the decisive doubles to upset defending champion France 2-1 in the Billie Jean King Cup finals here.

Spain staged a comeback to beat Slovakia 2-1 for the first time after two losses, including the 2002 final. Also, the Czech Republic prevailed in the doubles to overcome Germany 2-1 in Group D, and Belgium beat Belarus 2-1 on the hard courts at the O2 Arena on Monday.

The results: Group A: Canada bt France 2-1; Group B: Belgium bt Belarus 2-1; Group C: Spain bt Slovakia 2-1; Group D: Czech Republic bt Germany 2-1.


