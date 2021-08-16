Tennis

Camila Giorgi wins her biggest cheque yet

Camila Giorgi .   | Photo Credit: MINAS PANAGIOTAKIS

Italian underdog Camila Giorgi upset fourth seed Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 7-5 on Sunday to win the biggest title of her career at the WTA hardcourt event here.

The World No. 71 completed a 2021 hat-trick of victories over the sixth-ranked Czech, who has now lost three finals this season.

“I was very emotional inside,” Giorgi said. “Of course, I’m not the one that shows a lot. It’s just amazing.”

Wimbledon finalist and Rome runner-up Pliskova had no answer for the inspired shotmaking of Giorgi, who also defeated Pliskova in the first round at Eastbourne and in the third round at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Czech had won 12 of her past 14 matches coming into the final. But Giorgi’s seven aces, and four service breaks, were enough to again overcome Pliskova.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 16, 2021 11:33:19 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/tennis/camilagiorgi-wins-her-biggest-cheque-yet/article35947292.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY