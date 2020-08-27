Bryan twins hang up their racquets

Bob and Mike won record 119 titles, including 16 Slams

Twins Bob and Mike Bryan, the most successful men’s doubles team in tennis, are bringing the curtain down on their 22-year professional careers days ahead of the U.S. Open, site of their Major debut, said the ATP Tour.

The Bryans, 42, captured a professional era record 119 titles together, including 16 Grand Slams, 39 ATP Masters 1000s and the ATP Finals title four times.

“We feel it’s the right time to walk away. We’ve given over 20 years to the Tour, and we are now looking forward to the next chapter of our lives,” said Mike. “We feel blessed to have been able to play the game of doubles for so long. We are grateful to have had the opportunities in the beginning of the year to play and say our goodbyes to the fans.”

“We’re most proud of the way we devoted ourselves completely to the game,” said Bob. “Our loyalty towards each other never wavered and we are leaving with zero regrets.”