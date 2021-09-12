Britain's Salisbury gets U.S. Open doubles double with mixed title

New York

Krawczyk became only the seventh player in the Open era to win three mixed doubles Slam titles in the same year

Britain's Joe Salisbury completed a U.S. Open doubles double on September 11, partnering with American Desirae Krawczyk to win the U.S. Open mixed doubles final.

Salisbury and Krawczyk defeated Mexico's Giuliana Olmos and El Salvador's Marcelo Arevalo 7-5, 6-2 to capture the crown in Arthur Ashe Stadium. Salisbury, who paired with American Rajeev Ram to win the men's doubles crown on September 11, became the first man to capture both doubles crowns on the New York hardcourts since American Bob Bryan in 2010.

"It has been such an incredible couple of weeks," Salisbury said. "It has been so much fun. To come away with two titles, I couldn't have even dreamt that. To win the title with Des is amazing."

It's the third straight Slam mixed doubles title for Krawczyk, who paired with Salisbury to capture the French Open trophy and joined Britain's Neal Skupski to beat Salisbury and Britain's Harriet Dart in the Wimbledon mixed doubles final.

"It has been an incredible two weeks," Krawczyk said. "It has been amazing." She becomes the first man or woman to win three consecutive Slam mixed doubles titles since India's Mahesh Bhupathi swept the 2005 Wimbledon and US Open and 2006 Australian Open crowns.

Krawczyk became only the seventh player in the Open era (since 1968) to win three mixed doubles Slam titles in the same year, the first since India's Leander Paes and Swiss Martina Hingis in 2015.

Arevalo (30) is the first player from Central America to compete in a Grand Slam final, doing so in his Slam mixed doubles debut.

"I never thought I'd ever see the Salvadoran flag in the greatest venue in tennis so it's a very special moment for me," Arevalo said.