Britain failed to qualify for the last eight of the Davis Cup Finals after losing to Canada 2-1 in its last group-stage tie on Sunday (September 15, 2024), while Novak Djokovic helped Serbia secure a place in next year's qualifiers.

The British needed a 3-0 win against the Canadians in Manchester, but Dan Evans lost 6-0, 7-5 to Denis Shapovalov to end Britain's hopes in the opening match in front of a crowd of 15,700 at the AO Arena, the biggest for a Davis Cup tie on British soil, according to organizers.

Felix Auger-Aliassime then defeated Jack Draper 7-6 (8), 7-5 to seal Canada's victory and first place in Group D. England won the final doubles match.

Evans hinted this may have been his last Davis Cup appearance.

“I've probably had my fair share now. It could be and probably will be (the end),” he said. “I need to have a think. If I don't feel capable of playing, I won't come back.”

Canada and Argentina advanced from Group D. Finland was the other team eliminated.

Four groups have been playing in four cities to qualify for the eight-team Finals in Malaga, Spain, in November. The top two in each four-team group advance.

In Valencia, Spain defeated Australia 2-1 to win Group B with both having already qualified. France and the Czech Republic were eliminated.

In Bologna, the Netherlands won the closing doubles match to clinch its spot in the Finals despite a 2-1 loss to Italy in Group A. The Dutch needed a single win to advance but had lost the first two matches.

The decisive win came with Wesley Koolhof and Botic van de Zandschulp defeating Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori 7-6 (6), 7-5.

Brazil would have advanced had the Netherlands lost 3-0 to group-winner Italy. Belgium had already been eliminated.

In Group C, Chile beat Slovakia in a match in Zhuhai, China between already eliminated nations. The United States and Germany had advanced from the group.

Djokovic led Serbia to a 3-1 win over Greece in a World Group 1 tie in Belgrade. The Olympic champion partnered Hamad Medjedovic to a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 win over Aristotelis Thanos and Petros Tsitsipas.

Djokovic beat Ioannis Xilas 6-0, 6-1 in the singles on Saturday (September 14, 2024).

Former world No. 4 and two-time Davis Cup champion Tomas Berdych will take over the captaincy from Jaroslav Navratil for the Czech Republic.

Navratil captained the Czechs for nearly two decades, including when it won the 2012 and 2013 titles with Berdych as a player.