Borg resets the clock

Bjorn Borg.

08 June 2021 01:30 IST

40 years after father Bjorn’s final triumph, son Leo starts with a win

On June 7, 1981 the legendary Bjorn Borg played his last-ever match at the French Open, beating Ivan Lendl over five sets (6–1, 4–6, 6–2, 3–6, 6–1) to win the last of his six titles in Paris.

Forty years on, on the same date in 2021, Leo Borg, his 18-year-old son, made his singles debut in the junior event at Roland Garros and notched up a win, beating French player Max Westphal, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Leo was at the centre of a media storm back in 2019 when he was handed a wild card entry to the Junior Championships at Wimbledon, an erstwhile citadel of his father.

Two years on, he can hold his head high.

He is currently the 23rd best junior in the world and made his ATP qualifying debut in April this year at Marbella, Spain, losing to Evgeny Donskoy. Last July, he joined the Rafael Nadal Tennis Academy in Mallorca.

“I am getting there and people are judging me more on my tennis and not simply focusing on me being Bjorn Borg’s son,” Leo told itftennis.com earlier this year.

“Before, they were possibly just comparing me to my dad. I didn’t care about it because that’s normal to do, but now I think people are recognising me more and not necessarily seeing my dad.”