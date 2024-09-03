ADVERTISEMENT

Bopanna-Sutjiadi pair enters U.S. Open mixed doubles semifinals

Published - September 03, 2024 10:32 am IST - New York

Bopanna, 44, had earlier exited the men’s doubles in the third round

PTI

File picture of Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna | Photo Credit: PTI

Veteran Indian tennis star Rohan Bopanna and his Indonesian partner Aldila Sutjiadi entered the semifinals of the US Open mixed doubles with a hard-fought win over Australian Matthew Ebden and Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic here.

The eighth seeded Indian-Indonesian pair registered a 7-6(4) 2-6 10-7 win over fourth seeds Ebden and Krejcikova in the quarterfinal that lasted one hour and 33 minutes on Monday night.

Bopanna and Sutjiadi had earlier defeated Australian duo of John Pears and Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic 0-6 7-6(5) 10-7 in a second-round match.

Bopanna and Sutjiadi will play American pair of Donald Young and Taylor Townsend in the semifinals.

The 44-year-old Bopanna had already crashed out of the men's doubles competition after he and his partner Ebden, seeded second, lost 1-6 5-7 to the 16th seed Argentine combination of Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni in the third round.

