Bopanna-Sutjiadi lose U.S. Open mixed doubles' semifinal to Young-Townsend

Indian tennis star Rohan Bopanna and his Indonesian partner Aldila Sutjiadi lost to the American pair of Donald Young and Taylor Townsend 3-6, 4-6 in the mixed doubles semifinal of the US Open here.

In the quarterfinals, Bopanna-Sutjiadi had recorded a hard-fought win over Ebden and Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova in a contest lasting more than one hour and 30 minutes.

The 44-year-old Bopanna had also lost in the men's doubles in the third round when he and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden were beaten by the Argentine duo of Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni.

Earlier in the tournament, Sumit Nagal had crashed out in the first round of men’s singles while Yuki Bhambri and N Sriram Balaji were also beaten at different stages.

