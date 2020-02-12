Tennis

Bopanna & Shapovalov in quarterfinals

Rohan Bopanna and Canada’s Denis Shapovalov beat John Peers and Michael Venus 7-6(0), 6-7(5), [10-8] in the doubles first round of the €2,155,295 ATP tennis tournament here.

In the $275,000 WTA event in Hua Hin, Ankita Raina partnered Rosalie van der Hoek of the Netherlands to beat Desirae Krawczyk of the US and You Xiaodi of China 6-4, 6-4 in the doubles quarterfinals.

The results: First round: €2,155,295 ATP-500, Rotterdam, the Netherlands: Denis Shapovalov (Can) & Rohan Bopanna bt John Peers (Aus) & Michael Venus (Nzl) 7-6(0), 6-7(5), [10-8].

$275,000 WTA, Hua Hin, Thailand: Rosalie van der Hoek (Ned) & Ankita Raina bt Desirae Krawczyk (USA) & You Xiaodi (Chn) 6-4, 6-4.

$15,000 ITF men, Monastir, Tunisia: Filip Cristian Jianu (Rou) bt Ajay Pruthvi Nemakal 6-0, 6-0.

$15,000 ITF men, Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt: Simon Yitbarek (Swe) bt Aryan Goveas 6-1, 4-6, 6-1; Marek Gengel (Cze) bt Sahil Gaware 6-3, 6-1.

2020-02-12

