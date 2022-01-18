Tennis

Bopanna & Ramkumar make Tata Open main draw

Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan of India. File | Photo Credit: Getty Images
PTI Pune 18 January 2022 22:45 IST
Updated: 18 January 2022 22:45 IST

Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan were on Tuesday handed a direct entry into the doubles main draw of the fourth edition of Tata Open Maharashtra tennis tournament, beginning here on January 31. The pair earned a spot in the main draw with a combined ranking of 156. The direct acceptance list consists of 14 pairs with a cut off ranking of 250.

