Bopanna, Ramanathan crash out of U.S. Open

Ramanathan was shown the door in the opening round of men's doubles.

PTI New York
September 02, 2022 21:44 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Rohan Bopanna of India. File | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Veteran Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan made early exits from their respective events at the U.S. Open here.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Bopanna lost both his opening round matches in both the men's doubles and mixed doubles events on Thursday, Ramanathan was shown the door in the opening round of men's doubles.

The 42-year-old Bopanna and his Dutch partner Matwe Middelkoop, seeded ninth, were stunned by the unseeded Italian pair of Andrea Vavassori and Lorenzo Sonego (2) 6-7 2-6.

It turned out to be a woeful day for Bopanna and China's Yang Zhaoxuan, seeded sixth, as they went down 5-7 5-7 to Australia's Max Purcell and Gabriela Dabrowski in the first round of mixed doubles.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier in the day, Ramanathan and Serbia's Nikola Cacic lost 4-6 4-6 to the Italian combination of Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini, the 15th seeds, in men's doubles.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
tennis

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app