Bopanna & Qureshi pair loses in ATP tennis doubles pre-quarterfinals

Rohan Bopanna in partnership with Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi was beaten 6-2, 6-7(1), 10-7 by the third seeds Oliver Marach and Philipp Oswald in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the €481,270 ATP tennis tournament in Bulgaria.

In the Challenger in Romania, eighth seed Sumit Nagal sailed past Lucas Miedler of Austria 6-3, 6-1 in the first round.

Other results:

€ 44,820 Challenger, Sibiu, Romania: Singles (first round): Sumit Nagal bt Lucas Miedler (Aut) 6-3, 6-1.

€ 44,820 Challenger, Murcia, Spain: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Raul Brancacciio & Flavio Cobolli (Ita) bt Anirudh Chandrasekar & Manish Sureshkumar 6-2, 7-6(6).

$15,000 ITF men, Monastir, Tunisia: First round: Niki Poonacha bt Pierre Yves Bailly (Bel) 6-3, 7-5.

$15,000 ITF men, Cairo, Egypt: Singles (first round): Roland Stuurman (Ned) bt Nitin Kumar Sinha 6-2, 6-0; Volodymmyr Uzhylovskyi (Ukr) bt Karan Singh 6-3, 7-5; Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): SD Prajwal Dev & Nitin Kumar Sinha bt Nico Jjaeger (Sui) & Sstephanos Schinas (Gre) 6-4, 6-2.

$25,000 ITF women, Lisbon, Portugal: Singles (first round): Malene Helgo (Nor) bt Riya Bhatia 6-2, 6-2.

$15,000 ITF women, Cairo, Egypt: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Jasmijn Gimbrere & Lian Tran (Ned) bt Alexandra Iordache (Rou) & Ashmitha Easwaramurthi 6-4, 6-1.