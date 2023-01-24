ADVERTISEMENT

Bopanna-Mirza move to Australian Open mixed doubles semifinal

January 24, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - Melbourne

Bopanna and his partner Mathew Ebden, seeded 10th, had made a first round exit from the men’s doubles event, while Mirza and her Kazkah partner Anna Danilina had lost in the women’s doubles second round.They now await the winner of the quarterfinal between the pairs of third seeded Desirae Krawczyk and Neal Skupski and Taylor Townsend and Jamie Murray

PTI

Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna entered the semifinals of the Australian Open mixed doubles after the duo was handed a walkover from Jelena Ostapenko and David Vega Hernandez in their quarters clash at Melbourne Park on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: AFP

The Indian team of Rohan Bopanna and Sania Mirza moved to the Australian Open mixed doubles semifinals without moving a sinew as they got a walk over from Jelena Ostapenko and David Vega Hernandez here on Tuesday.

The Indian team has not yet dropped a set in the mixed team competition.

They now await the winner of the quarterfinal between the pairs of third seeded Desirae Krawczyk and Neal Skupski and Taylor Townsend and Jamie Murray.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Bopanna and his partner Mathew Ebden, seeded 10th, had made a first round exit from the men's doubles event, while Mirza and her Kazkah partner Anna Danilina had lost in the women's doubles second round.

Ramkumar Ramanathan and his Mexican partner Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela, Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni had also made first round exits.

Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and N. Sriram Balaji had reached the second round before bowing out. No Indian featured in men's singles competition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

tennis / sport

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US