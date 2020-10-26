Bopanna & Middelkoop lose in final

Antwerp

26 October 2020 22:35 IST

Rohan Bopanna and Matwe Middelkoop lost 6-3, 6-4 to second seeds John Peers and Michael Venus in the doubles final of the €472,590 ATP tennis tournament.

In the Challenger in Germany, seventh seed Prajnesh Gunneswaran lost 7-6(6), 6-1 in the semifinals to unseeded Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands.

The results: €472,590 ATP, Antwerp: Doubles (final): John Peers (Aus) & Michael Venus (NZ) bt Matwe Middelkoop (Ned) & Rohan Bopanna 6-3, 6-4. Semifinals: Middelkoop & Bopanna bt Sander Gille & Joran Vliegen (Bel) 4-6, 6-3, [10-8].

€44,820 Challenger, Ismaning: Semifinals: Botic van de Zandschulp (Ned) bt Prajnesh Gunneswaran 7-6(6), 6-1.