Tennis

Bopanna & Middelkoop in quarterfinals

Rohan Bopanna and Matwe Middelkoop of the Netherlands knocked out fourth seeds from Britain Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski 6-4, 6-4 in the doubles first round of the €472,590 ATP tennis tournament here on Wednesday.

The results: First round: €472,590 ATP, Antwerp: Matwe Middelkoop (Ned) & Rohan Bopanna bt Jamie Murray & Neal Skupski (GBr) 6-4, 6-4.

$15,000 ITF men, Sharm El Sheikh: Ivan Gakhov (Rus) bt Sidharth Rawat 7-5, 7-5; Arjun Kadhe bt Alexander Donski (Bul) 7-5, 6-0.

Women: Bianca Jolie Fernandez & Leylah Annie Fernandez (Can) bt Sathwika Sama & Saumya Vig 6-3, 6-3.

$80,000 ITF women, Macon, USA: Anna Danilina (Kaz) & Ankita Raina bt Naomi Broady (GBr) & Erin Routliffe (Nzl) 6-3, 6-4.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 21, 2020 11:55:48 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/tennis/bopanna-middelkoop-in-quarterfinals/article32912208.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY