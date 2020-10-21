Bopanna & Middelkoop in quarterfinals

Rohan Bopanna and Matwe Middelkoop of the Netherlands knocked out fourth seeds from Britain Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski 6-4, 6-4 in the doubles first round of the €472,590 ATP tennis tournament here on Wednesday.
The results: First round: €472,590 ATP, Antwerp: Matwe Middelkoop (Ned) & Rohan Bopanna bt Jamie Murray & Neal Skupski (GBr) 6-4, 6-4.
$15,000 ITF men, Sharm El Sheikh: Ivan Gakhov (Rus) bt Sidharth Rawat 7-5, 7-5; Arjun Kadhe bt Alexander Donski (Bul) 7-5, 6-0.
Women: Bianca Jolie Fernandez & Leylah Annie Fernandez (Can) bt Sathwika Sama & Saumya Vig 6-3, 6-3.
$80,000 ITF women, Macon, USA: Anna Danilina (Kaz) & Ankita Raina bt Naomi Broady (GBr) & Erin Routliffe (Nzl) 6-3, 6-4.
