Bopanna loses in quarterfinals

Rohan Bopanna and Ivan Dodig of Croatia lost to third seeds Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury 4-6, 6-3, [10-4] in the doubles quarterfinals of the $3,487,915 ATP tennis tournament Toronto.

The Indo-Croatian pair collected 180 ATP points and $22,240.

In the $100,000 ITF women’s event in the US, qualifier Ankita Raina was beaten 6-3, 6-7(4), 6-4 by Katarzyna Kawa of Poland in the pre-quarterfinals.

The results: $3,487,915 ATP, Toronto: Doubles (quarterfinals): Rajeev Ram (US) & Joe Salisbury (GBR) bt Ivan Dodig (Cro) & Rohan Bopanna 4-6, 6-3, [10-4].

$100,000 ITF women, Landisville (US): Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Katarzyna Kawa (Pol) bt Ankita Raina 6-3, 6-7(4), 6-4.


