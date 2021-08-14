Bopanna loses in quarterfinals

Rohan Bopanna and Ivan Dodig of Croatia lost to third seeds Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury 4-6, 6-3, [10-4] in the doubles quarterfinals of the $3,487,915 ATP tennis tournament Toronto.

The Indo-Croatian pair collected 180 ATP points and $22,240.

In the $100,000 ITF women’s event in the US, qualifier Ankita Raina was beaten 6-3, 6-7(4), 6-4 by Katarzyna Kawa of Poland in the pre-quarterfinals.

