Bopanna loses in doubles

Adelaide

11 January 2022 21:44 IST

Rohan Bopanna and Edouard Roger-Vasselin of France lost 6-4, 3-6, [10-3] in the doubles first round to USA’s Steve Johnson and Austin Krajicek in the $493,875 ATP tennis tournament here on Tuesday.

In the WTA event, Sania Mirza and Nadia Kichenok of Ukraine went down 6-3, 6-3 to the Czech pair of Tereza Martincova and Marketa Vondrousova in the doubles first round.

