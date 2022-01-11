Tennis

Bopanna loses in doubles

Rohan Bopanna and Edouard Roger-Vasselin of France lost 6-4, 3-6, [10-3] in the doubles first round to USA’s Steve Johnson and Austin Krajicek in the $493,875 ATP tennis tournament here on Tuesday.

In the WTA event, Sania Mirza and Nadia Kichenok of Ukraine went down 6-3, 6-3 to the Czech pair of Tereza Martincova and Marketa Vondrousova in the doubles first round.

The results (doubles, first round): $493,875 ATP: Steve Johnson & Austin Krajicek (USA) bt Edouard Roger-Vasselin (Fra) & Rohan Bopanna 6-4, 3-6, [10-3].

$239,477 WTA: Tereza Martincova & Marketa Vondrousova (Cze) bt Nadia Kichenok (Ukr) & Sania Mirza 6-3, 6-3.


