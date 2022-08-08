Bopanna loses doubles semifinals in Washington

Yuki Bhambri, Saketh Myneni with their fourth Challenger doubles title of the season in Lexington. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

August 08, 2022 05:30 IST

In the Challenger in Lexington, US, second seeds Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni won the doubles title

Rohan Bopanna and Matwe Middelkoop got beaten 7-5, 6-3 by fourth seeds Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek in the doubles semifinals of the $2,108,110 ATP tennis tournament in Washington.

The Indo-Dutch pair won 180 ATP points and $32,370.

In the Challenger in Lexington, US, second seeds Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni won the doubles title, beating Gijs Brouwer and Aidan McHugh 3-6, 6-4, [10-8] in the final.

The title, sixth this season for the pair and fourth in Challengers, was worth 80 ATP points and $3,100.

In the $25,000 ITF women’s event in Rio, Riya Bhatia’s fine run was halted in the singles semifinals and doubles final.

The results:

$2,108,110 ATP, Washington, US

Doubles (semifinals): Ivan Dodig (Cro) & Austin Krajicek (US) bt Matwe Middelkoop (Ned) & Rohan Bopanna 7-5, 6-3.

$53,120 Challenger, Lexington, US

Doubles (final): Yuki Bhambri & Saketh Myneni bt Gijs Brouwer (Ned) & Aidan McHugh (GBR) 3-6, 6-4, [10-8].

$25,000 ITF women, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Singles (semifinals): Noelia Zeballos Melgar (Bol) bt Riya Bhatia 6-3, 6-2.

Doubles (final): Thaisa Grana Pedretti (Bra) & Noelia Zeballos Melgar (Bol) bt Maria Paulina Perez-Garcia (Col) & Riya Bhatia 6-3, 6-1.