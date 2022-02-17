Bopanna in semifinals

Rohan Bopanna in partnership with Denis Shapovalov of Canada beat the fourth seeds Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen of Belgium 7-6(7), 6-4 in the doubles quarterfinals of the $1,176,595 ATP tennis tournament here.

In the semifinals, Bopanna and Shapovalov were scheduled to play Mackenzie Mcdonald and Botic van de Zandschulp who beat the top seeds Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic 10-7 in the super tie-break.

In the WTA event in Dubai, Sania Mirza and Lucie Hradecka reached the semifinals by beating Shuko Aoyama and Aleksandra Krunic in straight sets.

The results:

$1,176,595 ATP, Doha, Qatar: Doubles (quarterfinals): Denis Shapovalov (Can) & Rohan Bopanna bt Sander Gille & Joran Vliegen (Bel) 7-6(7), 6-4.

$768,680 WTA, Dubai, UAE: Doubles (quarterfinals): Lucie Hradecka (Cze) & Sania Mirza bt Shuko Aoyama (Jpn) & Aleksandra Krunic (Srb) 7-5, 6-3.

$25,000 ITF women, Glasgow, Britain: Singles (first round): Kajsa Rinaldo Persson (Swe) bt Karman Kaur Thandi 1-2 (retd.).

$25,000 ITF women, Cancun, Mexico: Singles (first round): Sachia Vickery (US) bt Riya Bhatia 7-5, 6-1.