Bopanna-Ebden pair knocked out of Madrid Masters

May 01, 2024 07:49 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Rohan Bopanna, seeded No.1 in partnership with Matthew Ebden, was beaten 7-6(4), 7-5 by Sebastian Korda and Jordan Thompson in the doubles first round of the €9,249,713 ATP Masters tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain

The results:

€9,249,713 ATP Masters, Madrid, Spain

Doubles (first round): Sebastian Korda (USA) & Jordan Thompson (Aus) bt Rohan Bopanna & Matthew Ebden (Aus) 7-6(4), 7-5.

$82,000 Challenger, Guangzhou, China

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Ray Ho (Tpe) & Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Mattia Bellucci (Ita) & Moez Echargui (Tun) 6-3, 6-2.

$25,000 ITF men, Santa Margherita di Pula, Italy

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Niccolo Ciavarella & Giuseppe La Vela (Ita) bt Sathi Reddy Chirala & Max Houkes (Ned) 6-3, 7-5.

$15,000 ITF men, Monastir, Tunisia

Singles (first round): Karan Singh bt Kim Jae Hwan (Kor) 6-1, 6-0.

$40,000 ITF women, Lopota, Georgia

Doubles (quarterfinals): Elysia Bolton (Aus) & Catherine Harrison (USA) bt Snehal Mane & Ankita Raina 6-4, 6-2.

$25,000 ITF women, Hammamet, Tunisia

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Diva Bhatia & Ssophia Ksandinov (Ger) w.o. Anastasiya Kuparev (Ger) & Emma Slaviova (Cze); Samantha Nloga & Basant Kaur (USA) bt Manuela de Lorenzo (Ita) & Sameeksha Shroff 6-3, 6-1.

$15,000 ITF women, Monastir, Tunisia

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Dayeon Back (Kor) & Zeel Desai bt Teresa Dias & Milla Sequeira (Por) 6-0, 6-3; Vaishnavi Adkar & Camilla Bossi (Bra) bt Maria Oliva (Mex) & Zhou YeHua (Chn) 6-4, 6-4; Aaddi Gupta & Sara Lanca (Por) bt Wang Shuoran & Zhang Jin (Chn) 6-3, 3-6, [12-10].

