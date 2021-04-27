TennisEstoril (Portugal) 27 April 2021 05:51 IST
Bopanna & Bublik lose
Updated: 27 April 2021 00:36 IST
Rohan Bopanna and Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik lost 6-2, 7-6(1) to British pair Luke Bambridge and Domniic Inglot in the first round of the €481,270 ATP tennis tournament here on Monday.
The 42nd ranked Bopanna is yet to win a match on the Tour this season.
The results: €481,270 ATP, Estoril, Portugal: First round: Luke Bambridge & Dominic Inglot (GBr) bt Alexander Bublik (Kaz) & Rohan Bopanna 6-2, 7-6(1).
