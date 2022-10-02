Tennis

Bopanna and Middelkoop win title in Tel Aviv

Top seeded Rohan Bopanna and Matwe Middelkoop cruised to a 6-2, 6-4 victory over third seeds Santiago Gonzalez and Andres Molteni in the doubles final of the $1,019,855 ATP tennis tournament in Tel Aviv on Sunday.

It was a smart finish for the Indo-Dutch pair after it had negotiated the super tie-break in the first three rounds.

It was the third title of the season for the 42-year-old Bopanna, who had won the other two early in the season with Ramkumar Ramathan in Adelaide and Pune.

Bopanna and Middelkoop collected $50,000 and 250 ATP points, and the runner-up, $26,850 and 150 points.

The results:

$1,019,855 ATP, Tel Aviv, Israel: Final: Matwe Middelkoop (Ned) & Rohan Bopanna bt Santiago Gonzalez (Mex) & Andres Molteni (Arg) 6-2, 6-4.


