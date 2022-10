Bopanna and Middelkoop lose quarterfinals in Vienna

Rohan Bopanna. File | Photo Credit: AP

ADVERTISEMENT

Rohan Bopanna in partnership with Matwe Middelkoop was beaten in the doubles quarterfinals 6-2, 6-7(4), [10-8] by Santiago Gonzalez and Andres Molteni in the €2,489,935 ATP tennis tournament in Vienna.

The Indo-Dutch team collected 90 ATP points and €19,470.

In the $60,000 ITF women’s event in Toronto, Karman Kaur Thandi retired with an injury in the first set of her pre-quarterfinals against sixth seed Jamie Loeb of the USA.

ADVERTISEMENT

The results:

€2,489,935 ATP, Vienna, Austria

Doubles (quarterfinals): Santiago Gonzalez (Mex) & Andres Molteni (Arg) bt Matwe Middelkoop (Ned) & Rohan Bopanna 6-2, 6-7(4), [10-8].

$60,000 ITF women, Toronto, Canada

Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Jamie Loeb (USA) bt Karman Kaur Thandi 5-1 (retired).

$53,120 Challenger, Lima, Peru

Doubles (quarterfinals): Sriram Balaji & Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan bt Nikola Milojevic & Miljan Zekic (Srb) 6-4, 6-2.

$25,000 ITF men, Jakarta, Indonesia

Singles (quarterfinals): Renta Tokuda (Jpn) bt Sidharth Rawat 6-2, 6-2.

$15,000 ITF men, Al Zahra, Kuwait

Doubles (semifinals): Bekkhan Atlangeriev & Ivan Denisov bt Pruchya Isaro (Tha) & Guhan Rajan 6-1, 7-5.

$15,000 ITF men, Norman, USA

Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Alex Martinez (Esp) bt Siddhant Banthia 6-4, 6-2.

Doubles (quarterfinals): Yuta Kikuchi (Jpn) & Siddhant Banthia bt Kareem Al Altaf (Syr) & Hamish Stewart (GBR) 7-5, 6-3.

$15,000 ITF women, Monastir, Tunisia

Doubles (quarterfinals): Rikke De Koning & Marente Sijbesma (Ned) bt Elisabeth Iila (Est) & Saumya Vig 6-1, 6-0; Lola Marandel (Fra) & Shreya Tatavarthy bt Tijana Sretenovic (Srb) & Hanne Vandewinkel (Bel) 0-5 (retired).